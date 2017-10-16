War By Next Summer: US General shocks TV viewers with chilling warning

US General Barry McCaffrey’s, a respected retired general claims US President Donald Trump is “overloading” his military, undermining the world’s trust in the United States and pushing Australia towards an imminent war with North Korea,

Caffrey’s comments come as fears mount that the US and North Korea are headed towards an imminent war and as Kim Jong-un escalates his threats against the United States and its allies — including Australia.

The general claimed that the US would be at war with North Korea “by next summer” during a TV interview with NBC last night. Kim Jong-Un has continued to ramp up his threatening rhetoric against the United States and its allies, amidst a perpetually deepening crisis on the Korean peninsula. He said: “The problem is we’ve got so many crises going on now, potentially, that he’s overloading the diplomatic effort, as well as the US armed forces’ ability to deal with it.

“I don’t want us to take our eye off North Korea. The current language out of the administration, that lack of a diplomatic and serious engagement strategy, in my view, has us sliding toward war by next summer. This war is on schedule under this administration.” MSNBC news anchor Brian Williams noted that General McCaffrey does not have a reputation for inflammatory statements, which makes his warning all the more chilling. Mr Williams said: “I’ve known the general for many years. I know him as a level-headed man not given to hyperbole.”

Last night North Korea directly threatened Australia, warning they had made a “dangerous” mistake by aligning with the US. Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) warned that Australia was "showing dangerous moves of zealously joining the frenzied political and military provocations of the US". Earlier this week, experts revealed concerns that North Korea would "retaliate" with a ballistic missile ahead of an upcoming joint naval drill by the US and South Korea.

Satellite pictures have reportedly shown missiles mounted on launchers being transported out of hangars near Pyongyang.

US and South Korean officials suspect the North Korean dictator is planning to launch missiles capable of reaching US territory. Meanwhile Hillary Clinton, took her own swing at his handling of the Korean crisis. “We will now have an arms race, a nuclear arms race, in East Asia,” she told CNN. “We will have the Japanese, who understandably are worried with missiles flying over them as the North Koreans have done, that they can’t count on America.

“Diplomacy, preventing war, creating some deterrents is slow, hard-going, difficult work. And you can’t have impulsive people or ideological people who basically say, ‘Well, we’re done with you.’”