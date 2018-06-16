Trump says Mueller's Russia investigation 'totally discredited'

President Donald Trump claimed today that a Justice Department watchdog report related to the 2016 election "totally discredited" the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible Trump campaign collusion with the Russians.



The Inspector General report released yesterday largely focused on the FBI's handling of the investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton's misuse of a private email server, and said nothing about Mueller's ongoing investigation.



But Trump, who Mueller is examining for possible obstruction of justice, said the report cleared him.



"I did nothing wrong, there was no obstruction. The IG report yesterday went a long way to show that and I think that the Mueller investigation has been totally discredited," Trump said.