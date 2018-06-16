Trump says Mueller's Russia investigation 'totally discredited'
By  
AFP
  , Saturday, 16 June 2018
City: 
Washington

President Donald Trump claimed today that a Justice Department watchdog report related to the 2016 election "totally discredited" the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible Trump campaign collusion with the Russians.

The Inspector General report released yesterday largely focused on the FBI's handling of the investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton's misuse of a private email server, and said nothing about Mueller's ongoing investigation.

But Trump, who Mueller is examining for possible obstruction of justice, said the report cleared him.

"I did nothing wrong, there was no obstruction. The IG report yesterday went a long way to show that and I think that the Mueller investigation has been totally discredited," Trump said.

More From Around the Globe
Pompeo says North Korea sanctions to remain until complete denuclearisation

Tough sanctions will remain on North Korea until its complete denuclearisation, the US secretary of state said on Thursday, apparently contradicting the North’s view that the process agreed at this

North Korea says Trump intends to lift sanctions against regime

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Donald Trump offered to lift sanctions against his regime when they met Tuesday in Singapore, state media reported, a claim that contrasts with the US president

Kim promises complete denuclearisation in return for security

US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un concluded an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with Trump pledging unspecified “security guarantees” to the North and Kim recommitting to

What to Watch for When Trump and Kim Meet

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un begin their historic summit today in Singapore, a meeting that could lead to peace between countries that have technically been at war for