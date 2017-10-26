Trump admin makes it more difficult for H-1B visa extension
By  
PTI
  , Thursday, 26 October 2017

In a new directive, the Trump administration has made it more difficult for the renewal of non-immigrant visas such as H-1B and L1, popular among Indian IT professionals, saying the burden of proof lies on the applicant even when an extension is sought.

Rescinding its more than 13-year-old policy, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said the burden of proof in establishing eligibility is, at all times, on the petitioner.

USCIS said the previous memorandum of April 23, 2004 appeared to place this burden on this federal agency. “This memorandum makes it clear that the burden of proof remains on the petitioner, even where an extension of non-immigrant status is sought,” USCIS said in its latest memorandum issued on October 23.

Under the previous policy, if a person was once found to be eligible for a work visa initially, he/she would usually be considered for extension of his/her visa. Now during every extension, he/she needs to prove to the federal authorities that he/she is still eligible for the visa applied for.

William Stock, president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said the change is being made retroactively to people already living in the country and not just to new visa applicants. “In adjudicating petitions for immigration benefits, including non-immigrant petition extensions, adjudicators must, in all cases, thoroughly review the petition and supporting evidence to determine eligibility for the benefit sought. The burden of proof in establishing eligibility is, at all times, on the petitioner,” the USCIS said.      

More From Around the Globe
Under Trump plan, refugees from 11 countries face additional US barriers

The Trump administration will temporarily delay processing of most refugees from 11 countries identified as high-risk, while resuming refugee admissions for other countries, government officials sa

The Seven Men Who Will Rule China for the Next Five Years

Chinese President Xi Jinping walked onto the red carpet of China’s Great Hall of the People on Wednesday having amassed more power than any leader in a generation.

China enshrines 'Xi Jinping Thought', key Xi ally to step down

China’s ruling Communist Party enshrined President Xi Jinping’s political thought into its constitution on Tuesday, putting him in the same company as the founder of modern China, Mao Zedong, and c

Jaitley hits back at Rahul's 'Gabbar Singh' comment on GST

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for describing GST as 'Gabbar Singh Tax', saying those who are used to monumental scams in 2G spectrum and coal allocati