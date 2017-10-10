Transporters lose `2,000 cr as truck strike begins
By  
FC Bureau
  , Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Truckers went on a two-day strike from Monday hitting supplies across India; with transporters body AIMTC claiming a loss of Rs 2,000 crore to the sector. Truck operators across the country are on a two-day token strike against the goods and services tax (GST), high diesel prices, harassment by authorities on roads and toll policies, said the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

“Our two-day ‘chakka jam’ (strike) that began this morning has hit supplies across the country though we have exempted essential goods. We estimate around Rs 2,000 crore losses to the road transport sector on day one,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman of the core committee of AIMTC. Transporters across the country are up in arms against these issue and would chalk out strategies post Diwali to intensify the agitation if the government fails to address the grievances, he said, adding that 12 crore people are associated with the transport sector.

Trucks were seen off the roads in many parts of the country including the national capital. In Mumbai, truck-operators would be staging a sit-in at Mankhurd check-post, he said. AIMTC, with over 9.3 million truck operators under its ambit claimed support from several transporter bodies.

“The two day token strike called by AIMTC and supported by all its constituent members was successful on day one with about 70-80 per cent of business shut down across the country. We expect similar momentum on the day two,” Singh said.

It is surprising that the government has chosen to remain indifferent to the critical concerns of the transport sector, which may lead to indefinite nationwide strike after Diwali, he said.

