Julian Assange charged in US: WikiLeaks
By  
Press Trust of India
  , Saturday, 17 November 2018
City: 
Washington

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who was behind a massive dump of classified US documents in 2010, has been charged in the United States, WikiLeaks said Thursday.

Prosecutors revealed the existence of the sealed indictment inadvertently in a court filing in an unrelated case, WikiLeaks said.

The exact nature of the charges against Assange was not immediately known.

"SCOOP: US Department of Justice 'accidentally' reveals existence of sealed charges (or a draft for them) against WikiLeaks' publisher Julian Assange in apparent cut-and-paste error in an unrelated case also at the Eastern District of Virginia," Wikileaks wrote on Twitter.

The still unsealed charges against Assange were disclosed by Assistant US Attorney Kellen Dwyer as she made a filing in the unrelated case and urged a judge to keep that filing sealed.

Dwyer wrote, "due to the sophistication of the defendant and the publicity surrounding the case, no other procedure is likely to keep confidential the fact that Assange has been charged," according to The Washington Post.

Later, Dwyer wrote the charges would "need to remain sealed until Assange is arrested." 

US media were alerted late Thursday to the inadvertent disclosure thanks to a tweet from Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University. He is known to follow court filings closely.

More From Around the Globe
Top Brexit supporter backs no confidence in May

A leader of the pro-Brexit faction in Britain's Conservative Party has confirmed that he's filed a letter of no-confidence in British Prime Minister Theresa May and that he thinks former Foreign Se

Israeli defence minister resigns over Gaza truce

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman says he is resigning in protest over the cease-fire reached with Gaza militants.

Israel-Gaza border ignites in most serious fighting since 2014 war

Israel launched more air strikes on Gaza on Tuesday as Palestinians kept up rocket fire on Israeli territory, in the worst surge of violence since a 2014 war.

Chances of Brexit deal this month fade

The already slim chance that a Brexit deal would be agreed this month receded still further on Monday as another EU meeting ended without a breakthrough.