Young Kashmiri farmer shows the way

When PM Narendra Modi announced the governm­e­nt’s resolve to double farme­rs’ income in six years by ad­option of integrated farming, probably he was not aware of Gowhar Ahmad Ganie who has demonstrated that doing so is not only possible but could be completed within short span of time.Expanding the scope of agriculture from simply growing rice and mustard to adding poultry, fishery and horticulture has turned Ganie, a 28-year-old farmer in Bogund village near district headquarter of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir, a millionaire in three years. He is now earning more than Rs 19 lakh a year from less than Rs 3 lakh in 2013.Before taking up the integrated farming, he was cultivating rice in the kharif season and mustard in the rabi season in his family’s less than one acre land. He, his two brothers, and a sister are now engaged in the scientific cultivation.Ganie dug out a fish pond over an area of 0.1 hectare with the help of the state fisheries department. He started venturing to poultry with support from the state government and the agriculture university, which provided him the birds free of cost. He also got polyhouses constructed with government’s help to start growing off-season vegetables.His interest to widen the farming led him to floriculture as the district official of Kulgam allotted him four more polyhouses for raising pot flowers and ornamental plants. The crucial marketing support KVK also backed him in the marketing of the material produced by him.PM in March had announced a seven-point strategy to double the income of farmers by 2022. It includes higher allocation for irrigation, quality seeds and nutrients, prevention of post-harvest losses, promoting food processing, one national market, crop insurance and adoption of ancillary activities like poultry, beekeeping and fisheries.Now, the Indian council of agricultural research (ICAR) plans to replicate Ga­nie’s success story in other parts of the country in to double farmers’ income.“Our krishi vigyan ken­dra provided training to Ganie. Also, seeing his interest in new technology, our scientists contacted state government officials and arranged the support he needed,” said Rajbir Singh, director, ICAR Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute in Ludhiana. “People keep on calling as they come to know of his success,” Singh said adding farmers are bei­ng directed to contact KVKs in their respective areas.