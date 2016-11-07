Rice bio-park to help curb Delhi pollution

As the national capital region is facing “emergency situation” with alarming level of pollution, partly because of burning of crop residues, noted agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan has suggested establishing a rice bio-park for better use of the straw.“Burning of straw is not the solution and farmers need to be made aware of the value of the straw,” Swaminathan said. Using rice straw with molasses and urea, cattle feed can be made, which will curb the problem, he said.He also said his research foundation is setting up a rice bio-park in Myanmar with the assistance of India’s external affairs ministry and one such institution has already been built in the Philippines.The bio-park model developed by the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation involves conversion of every part of the rice biomass such as straw, leaf, bran and husk into value-added products.The Centre has called a meeting of environment ministers of all neighbouring states on Monday to curb the stubble burning by farmers, which has made Delhi a “gas chamber.”Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and UP resort to burning the crop residue to clear field for sowing winter crops like wheat as harvester used for cutting the crop does not cut from the plants the ground leaving 1-2 feet high straws.A blanket of haze continued to cover the city with pollution level remaining very high and breaching the safe limit by over 17 times at several places. Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met Union environment minister Anil Dave and sought Centre’s urgent intervention to deal with the challenge.Kejriwal likened the city to a “gas chamber” with main reason being smoke from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana. Dave said he has called the meeting and will request them to curb stubble burning in their states as it increases level of smog in Delhi.“There is an emergency situation in Delhi. The situation is bad, particularly for children, patients, women and elderly. We need to take immediate steps to deal with the situation,” Dave said adding he was also exploring the possibility of a meeting of chief ministers of all neighbouring states.He said the situation has been “very alarming” and that there was a need to take short-term measures to deal with the situation immediately and “emergency measures” are being discussed to contain dust pollution and crop burning.“There are five reasons triggering air pollution that include use of firewood, coal, diesel, petrol and burning of agricultural waste. We have to find solution to address the problem,” he said. Due to high levels of PM 10 and PM 2.5, the situation has been bad through the year in Delhi, but this time around, factors like crop burning and firecrackers are responsible for the deteriorating air quality, he said.