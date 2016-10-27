Reaching benefits to farmers no easy task

This is a classic story of disconnect between top and bottom level officials, responsible for planning and execution of government policy, as far as reaching its benefits to farmers is concerned.Lured by the high prices of pulses in the market, Niranjan Kumar, a young farmer in Begusarai in Bihar, also home state of union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh, wanted to buy at least 100 kg of masoor seeds this rabi season. After exhausting all options, he gave up as sowing window closed.Aware that pulses prices are high, he wanted to buy seeds for which he explored many options. With severe shortage of seeds, he finally managed to approach a top official of a central agency. However, when he actually offered to buy the seeds, he was told to purchase at a certain price, higher than the market.Kumar was even ready to cough up the extra money, but was asked to sign an agreement that the entire produce would be bought back by the central agency at the prevailing market rate. There was no price guarantee either.Government officials were probably not aware of the prime minister’s announcement to double farmers’ income in six years.“If I want to sell the produce, I should have the freedom. Just because I am purchasing better quality seeds, should I become a bonded labour,” he queried.All government policies must support farmers and there should be an integrated approach, Kumar said. He wanted to sow the seeds in mid-October, but it would be late for masoor if sowing was done around mid-November, he said.After a huge increase in area under kharif pulses, the government raised the production target of rabi pulses to 14.41 million tonnes from 13.50 million tonnes in 2016-17 crop year (July-June). Kharif pulses were sown in more than 14 million hectares this year compared with 10.7 million hectares last season.“It (area increase) is a temporary phenomenon. All depends upon what will happen to prices in other commodities,” said agriculture and food policy consultant Vijay Sardana, adding “We have to see how much money farmers made compared to other crops.”The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and ministry of agriculture will jointly work on a two-pronged approach of productivity enhancement and increasing production through area expansion for meeting the shortage of pulses, agriculture minister Singh said on Monday briefing MPs of the consultative committee.In order to achieve the targeted rabi production during 2016-17, an additional area of 1.26 million hectares over the normal area is required, the government had said in September this year.Identifying the critical issues to achieve the target, the government had then said states should prepare seed rolling plan to meet the requirement of quality seed of newer varieties.The Centre’s initiatives on raising pulses output this year included free distribution of minikits of newer varieties worth Rs.7.85 lakh, demonstrations of new varieties of pulses in 31,000 hectares, establishment of 100 seed hubs by ICAR institutes and allocation of Rs 20.39 crore for production of additional 3,717 quintals of breeder seeds.