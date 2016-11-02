A market for perishables on lines of dairy co-ops likely

Farmers may soon be able to sell their fruits and vegetables (F&Vs) at fixed rates without worrying about the high fluctuation in prices as the government plans to create a marketing structure on the lines of dairy cooperatives.“We are worried about the high fluctuation in prices of perishables, particularly when farmers throw their tomatoes on the road or leave their onions in the field to rot,” a government official said. The objective is to arrest the abrupt price decline and make available an assured market for the perishables, he said.The agriculture ministry is studying different models, including dairy cooperatives, and will soon come out with a new initiative that can be announced in the budget, sources said.Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh last month asked his ministry officials to come out with new initiatives that can be incorporated in the budget speech of the finance minister, sources said. The minister also asked officials to devise such plans and scheme that would have the potential for creating jobs, sources said. The minister advised officials to talk to experts on the issue.The new plan was discussed at a meeting on October 25, chaired by Singh and attended by officials of the National Dairy Development Board, Mother Dairy that runs the Safal stores in Delhi and NCR, sources said.Dairy cooperatives buy milk at fixed price to protect farmers’ interest and sell the produce at a marginal profit. Since volume of fruits and vegetables is much higher than milk, the government is also considering whether to involve the farmer producer organisations in this task.However, the cooperative model may be best suited for this new initiative as it has both technology and organisation dealing with small and marginal farmers, sources said.The total horticulture production of the country is estimated to be around 283 million tonnes while milk output was pegged at 155.5 million tonnes in 2015-16.The marketing of fruits and vegetables is highly unorganised and farmers are left at the mercy of traders as far as prices are concerned, the official said. “If a stable marketing arrangement is established for perishables, this will also help the government’s efforts in raising farmers income,” he said.In the consumer price index, fruits have a weight of 2.88 per cent and vegetables 7.46 per cent. The retail inflation in fruits increased 6.07 per cent and vegetables dropped 7.21 per cent in September, according to official data.