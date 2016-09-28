Mahindra Agri Solutions ties up with Belgian firm

Mahindra Agri Solutions, a part of Mahindra & Mahindra Group, has formed a joint venture with Belgium-based Univeg (Greenyard Foods) to source fruits and vegetables directly from farmers and sell them to consumers on e-commerce platform shopping.merakisan.com. The website allows users to purchase the products and have them delivered at home.Starting with Pune and Navi Mumbai markets, this business model would go pan-India phase-wise. The joint venture company, called Mahindra Univeg, has brought 33 per cent equity stake in the online platform MeraKisan, an agri e-commerce startup to give it a big push. At present it has tied up with 1,200 farmers in Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Jalgao and other districts of Maharashtra and are grossing about Rs 20-40 lakh sales business every month over the last 12 months.The Mumbai-headquartered Mahindra Agri Solutions will own 60 per cent in Mahindra Univeg while Univeg would hold the rest.Set up in 2014, Mahindra Univeg focuses on developing fresh fruit supply chain in India and imports fruits to make high quality produce available to the domestic consumers.Mahindra Univeg’s strategic marketing plan is to cut out the usual middle men in the fruits and vegetables value chain business and sell them on the digital platform to benefit both the farmers and consumers.Prashanth Patil, a farmer turned entrepreneur-cum-majority stakeholder of MeraKisan, will be the CEO of the newly formed company.“We have 33 per cent equity stake in MeraKisan,” Ashok Sharma, managing director and CEO at Mahindra Agri Solutions, told Financial Chronicle. Without disclosing the investment details, he said the company’s investment in MeraKisan would connect the farmers and the consumers digitally to create a win-win situation for both.Sharma said the fruits and vegetables market of Pune alone is pegged at around Rs 50-Rs 60 crore annually and is estimated to grow to Rs 500 crore over the next five years. “We have a business plans to gross Rs 300-500 crore sales revenue over the next three-four years,” Sharma said.He further said an established player like Big Basket grossed about Rs 600 crore a year.MeraKisan CEO Patil said the digital platform would ensure delivery of high quality fruits and vegetables at the doorstep of the consumer and become a trendsetter in creating value for farmers.At present, Mahindra Agri Solutions retails pulses and edible oil in select states through its NuPro brand. It also sells fruits, vegetables and dairy products under the Saboro brand.Having grown over 11 fold in the last five years, Mahindra Agribusiness has become one of India’s largest grape exporters and established ‘farm to fork’ presence across the agri value chain.