Horticulture package for J&K

The cabinet has approved a special horticulture package of Rs 500 crore for Jammu and Kashmir to help apple growers start new orchards as well as rejuvenate the old ones. This is part of the Rs 80,000-crore package announced by the prime minister Narendra Modi in November 2014 after the floods.



“The state grows apples in a big way. The CCEA has approved the Rs 500-crore PM’s special horticulture package to promote new and old apple orchards,” law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters after the cabinet meeting.



As is the case with all hilly states, the Centre will grant 90 per cent of the package while the Jammu and Kashmir government will share the remaining 10 per cent under the mission for integrated development of horticulture scheme.



The package will help in setting up new apple orchards in 329 hectares while restoring the existing ones in 3,900 hectares over next three years. It will also benefit about 21,000 apple farmers located in more than 491 villages where horticulture areas of more than 5,200 hectares were severely damaged by the floods and landslides in September 2014, an official statement said.



Under the package, apple growers will get subsidy of Rs 460 per plant for importing planting material while another Rs 4.9 lakh for importing four wire trellis system for new orchards. The funding norms have been relaxed to encourage apple growers to import special varieties of plants for better survival.



