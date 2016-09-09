Govt will buy tur, moong to protect prices

The government has decided to expand the procurement of pulses by including urad, tur and moong to ensure that farmers are not forced to sell below minimum support prices (MSPs) of their produce.The Centre two day ago had announced that it would immediately start procurement of moong after its prices in different mandis fell below the minimum support price. Normally, the buying starts from October.If farmers do not get reasonable price, the government will ensure that they receive it, food minister Ram Vilas Paswan said after an interministerial meeting to discuss the recommendations of chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian.“The government has to maintain the price balance between what farmers get and what consumers pay,” he said.The panel of ministers under finance minister Arun Jaitley, which discussed suggestions of the chief economic adviser, has decided against raising MSP or bonus on pulses for now as it may inflate the prices again, sources said. It was felt that any increase at this point would negate the efforts of the government in bringing down the prices, sources added.In July, the government had asked Subramanian to study whether a reasonable increase in MSP and bonus for the farmers for producing pulses are required or not. It was also then decided to increase the buffer stock of pulses from 8 lakh tonnes to 20 lakh tonnes, though there is no break up of quantities to be imported and purchased from farmers locally.There are several other recommendations by Subramanian which require detailed examination before any decision is taken, but the immediate one was on prices as the government has already decided to start buying pulses from farmers, the sources said.Agriculture ministry officials informed the panel that area under pulses in this kharif season has increased to 14.2 million hectares as of September 2 from 10.7 million hectares in the year-ago period. The government is confident of exceeding the target of 7.25 million tonnes pulses in this kharif season.Paswan also said that the government would not lift the stock holding order on pulses that enable states to fix a maximum quantity that traders can keep at any point of time. He said though prices of pulses have softened, it may not be permanent.Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh, information and broadcasting minister Venkaiah Naidu, commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman were other members of the panel who attended the meeting.Cabinet secretary P K Sinha also held a separate meeting on Thursday to review the prices and availability of pulses and directed the food ministry to strengthen monitoring and ensure availability at reasonable prices during festival season.Last week, Paswan had said the wholesale prices of pulses were gradually falling and its impact would be reflected soon in retail market as hoarders would not be able to hold their stocks for long with the arrival of new crop.