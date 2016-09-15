Govt expects record foodgrains output this year

Buoyed by a good monsoon after two consecutive years of drought, the country's foodgrain output is expected to touch a record in the ongoing 2016-17 crop year, agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh said on Thursday.



The country had last achieved a record output of 265.04 million tonnes (MT) in the 2013-14 crop year (July-June). However, the production in 2014-15 and 2015-16 fell to 252.02 MT and 253.23 MT, respectively, due to drought.



The government has set a target to achieve a record foodgrains production of 270.10 MT in 2016-17 crop year on hopes of bountiful rains. It has pegged paddy output at 108.50 MT, wheat at 96.50 MT and pulses at 24.50 MT for this year.



"Overall, monsoon has been favourable to farmers this year. We have received good rains and distribution was also good. I am sure, we will have record production this year," Singh said addressing a conference on rabi crops here.



Pulses production is expected to be a record as the area during the kharif season has increased sharply by 29 per cent to 143.95 lakh hectare, he said.



Even sowing area of paddy, oilseeds and coarse cereals in the kharif season has improved, he said.



Kharif sowing started with the onset of south west monsoon from June and harvesting will begin from next month.



Urging states to promote pulses even in the rabi (winter) season starting October, the Minister said, "since majority of pulses output comes from the rabi season, we need to continue encouraging farmers to grow pulses."



Unless farmers do not get the minimum support price (MSP), they will not be encouraged to plant lentils in the rabi season. "It is for this reason, the government has started the pulses procurement operation," he said.



The government agencies have started procurement of kharif moong in Karnataka and Maharasthra at the MSP. Other pulses like tur and urad will also be procured once their arrival begins on large scale, he added.



At the same conference, Agriculture Secretary Shobhana KPattanayak said increase in pulses output in the next rabi season would depend on efficient procurement.



"Right now, pulses crop is in a very good shape. We are likely to break the record of pulses production during the current year. ...The next rabi pulses production will get a boost depending on how efficient is our procurement mechanism in the current season," he added.



"I want cooperation of state governments and ensure procurement agencies Nafed, SFAC and FCI get all the help. Unless we give this help now, the signal will not go to farmers to produce more pulses," he said.



The government is targeting 13.50 MT of pulses output from rabi season, while 7.25 MT from kharif season, to take the total output to 20.75 MT for the entire 2016-17 crop year.



The last record in pulses output was 19.25 MT in 2013-14. The output, however, fell to 16.47 MT in 2015-16 and 17.15 MT in 2014-15 because of drought.



He said a good monsoon has boosted prospects of bumper foodgrains production this year, and the better water level in reservoirs and good soil moisture condition will benefit sowing of rabi crops like wheat.



On the strategy to be adopted for the rabi season, Agriculture Commissioner S K Malhotra said the state governments should adopt region-specific crop planning based on moisture availability.



States should focus on rice fallow areas of 8 million hectare to promote pulses and oilseeds, he said, adding that they should also promote relay cropping and intercropping to enhance production and productivity.



Barring chickpea, there is sufficient availability of seeds of wheat, jowar, urad and moong for the rabi sowing, he said and asked states to pre-position all agri-inputs.



Ministers of state for agriculture Parshottam Rupala and Sudarshan Bhagat were also present on the occasion.



