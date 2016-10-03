GDP may grow double digit on high farm output

India’s agriculture growth is all set to cross 4 per cent this year. The projection has come on the back of record kharif output and an expected similar performance of rabi crops, potentially helping the overall economy to touch a double digit growth for the first time since liberalisation began in 1991.“In agricultural growth, our target is to have at least 4 per cent growth. We are hopeful that it will be good this year,” agriculture secretary SK Pattanayak said in an interview. “Our aspirational target is 4 per cent, which we would like to attain and we are doing our best to arrive at that level.”“We are optimistic about a good production this year,” he told Financial Chronicle. “We hope, rabi crops will be equally good and we are set to achieve our target,” he said and added, “Not only higher than last year, we want to see an all-time high. Higher than highest so far, that is our target.”The government aims to achieve 270.10 million tonnes of grain output in 2016-17 crop year (July-June), including 132.75 million tonnes in kharif and the remaining 137.35 million tonnes in rabi season.However, according to the first crop estimates, released on September 22, the kharif grain output is expected to be a record 135.03 million tonnes, well above the target.The agriculture secretary said the northeast monsoon, which helps irrigate crops in the southern parts of the country, is also predicted to be normal of the long period average (LPA) by the India meteorological department (IMD).“The residual moisture, which will be available in the other parts of the country after the kharif, will be good enough to have a bumper rabi crop. We are hopeful of a record grain production this year,” he said.The northeast monsoon season is the major period of rainfall activity during October-December over the southern peninsula, particularly coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Rayalaseema region, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.India never had a double-digit growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) since the economy was opened up in 1991. Prior to that the country had 10.16 per cent GDP growth during 1988-89. As the economy expanded by more than 7 per cent in both 2014-15 and 2015-16 even though there were two consecutive droughts, the government is expecting a double-digit growth this year too.The share of agriculture and allied sectors in GDP is about 14 per cent.Pattanayak also said, agriculture is not dependent on 2-3 parameters, which can be controlled. It is dependent on 20-30 different parameters on which no body has any control, indicating the inherent risk involved in crop harvest.“It is not like industrial production, which is more predictable as it is dependent on a few critical raw materials and once you control that, the output is controlled. While, agriculture is dependent on so many external factors like temperature, moisture, fertilizer and hailstorm that make it unpredictable,” he said.