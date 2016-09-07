Bumper grain output on the cards

After a preliminary survey of crop conditions, the government is confident of a bumper kharif production of rice, pulses and coarse cereals this year.“There is no concern on pulses. In fact, the government is trying to ensure that farmers get minimum support prices by strengthening the public procurement system,” said agriculture secretary SK Pattanayak. The area under various pulses crops is significantly higher than in last year, he told Financial Chronicle in an interview.Farmers have planted pulses, including tur in 14.2 million hectares as of September 2 compared to 10.7 million hectares in the year-ago period, he said. The government is targetting 20.75 million tonnes of pulses in 2016-17 crop year (July-June), including 7.25 million tonnes in this kharif season.The damage due to flood in August in some parts of the country was limited to a few thousand hectares and it includes all crops, he said. There was a concern for Telengana due to break in rainfall. Rains have started there and crops will be saved. In all other states, the condition of crops is extremely good so far, he said.Pulses production had dropped to six-year low of 16.47 million tonnes in 2015-16, after two consecutive years of drought forced farmers to reduce the sowing areas. Pulses are grown in rainfed areas and do not need excess water, but intermittent rainfall helps achieve optimum yields.Since the area under food grain is higher at 69.9 million hectares as of September 2 against 64.6 million hectares in the year-ago period, the production is also expected to be higher.With the government deciding to increase the buffer stock of pulses to 2 million tonnes, the food ministry will ensure that farmers do not have to sell in distress. As prices of some pulses have started falling in past few weeks, there is also a concern that it should not drop below minimum support prices (MSPs), he said.The cabinet committee on economic affairs in had June decided to raise MSP of arhar by Rs 425 per quintal to Rs 5,050 a quintal to boost output. Similarly, the MSP of moong was increased by Rs 375 to Rs 5,225 per quintal and urad to Rs 5,000 per quintal from last year’s Rs 4,850 a quintal.The mandi price of tur crop in Jalana in Maharshtra, a major producer, have dropped to Rs 5,500 per quintal as on August 30 from Rs 7,878 a quintal on August 1. A similar trend is also seen in moong prices. However, the retail prices of tur dal have not declined and still hovering around Rs 170 a kg in many places.The agriculture ministry has decided to allow government procurement of moong at MSP immediately. Agri cooperative Nafed has been asked to procure in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telengana, an official statement said on Tuesday. The Centre has also asked other states to gear up for procurement if prices of pulses come down below their MSP levels.