Agri sector recovery may up GDP growth to 8%

Buoyed by the prospects of a rebound in the agriculture sector on the back of a good monsoon, the government hopes that GDP growth will touch 8 per cent this fiscal, up from 7.6 per cent in 2015-16.



The farm sector is expected to grow by more than 4 per cent this year, sharply up from the anemic growth of 1.2 per cent last year. “We have an economy which has recorded 7.6 per cent growth, thanks to good agriculture where the growth we expect to be upwards of 4 per cent definitely. It could be even 4.5 per cent... we are looking at growth upwards of 7.6 per cent and hopefully close to 8 per cent," economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday.



The Economic Survey has projected a growth rate of 7-7.75 per cent for the current fiscal while the Reserve Bank has forecast 7.6 per cent growth. Growth projections drawn up by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund are closer to RBI’s forecast figure. Das also sounded optimistic about the economy’s medium-term growth prospects as he hoped that reforms unveiled by the government would take hold in coming years



“The GST will happen, bankruptcy law has happened. Both these pieces of legislation together with amendments to the arbitration law, debt recovery tribunal, company laws have potential to create a very vibrant and dynamic economy,” he said at an Assocham event here.



Das further said the bankruptcy law does not address the problem of financial failure of banks, insurance and other financial firms, he said. So, a draft Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, which proposes to set up a resolution corporation, has been circulated, he said.



“It’s our endeavour to introduce the bill as early as possible in Parliament. We are trying to introduce it in the winter session," he said.



Finance minister Arun Jaitley, in his 2016-17 budget speech, said a comprehensive code on resolution of insolvency cases in financial firms will be introduced as a bill in parliament this fiscal.



Asserting that the government is determined to implement GST from the next fiscal, Das expressed confidence that the revenue neutral rate structure will be decided in the next meeting scheduled in November 3-4.



Earlier this month, the Centre and states failed to decide the tax rate under the GST regime even though they "converged towards a consensus" on levying a cess in addition to the highest rate of tax on luxury and sin goods.



A four-slab tax structure of 6, 12, 18 and 26 per cent with lower tariff for essential items and the highest bracket for luxury goods found favour with them, but a decision was put off to the next meeting.



