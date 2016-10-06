250 mandis in 10 states linked with e-agri market

The government has fulfilled a major promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the poll manifesto by creating a pan-India agriculture market with the integration of 250 mandis through an electronic platform.



Seen as a game-changer, the electronic national agriculture market (eNAM) has already registered 160,000 farmers to sell their crops on the platform. The government has an ambitious target to connect all 565 mandis with eNAM by March 31, 2018.



Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh, who announced the completion of first phase of eNAM that had a target to integrate 200 mandis, said all the targeted mandis in the country would come under the platform even before the deadline, if states cooperate with the Centre.



A meeting has been convened next week with Bihar and Kerala as these two states do not have the mandi system. Under a reform programme during the UPA government, these states had repealed the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act. Mandis are governed by states under this Act.



There are about 2,477 agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) and 4,843 sub-market yards regulated by the respective APMCs in the country.



In April this year, prime minister Narendra Modi launched the e-NAM pilot project for connecting 22 mandis in eight states under an electronic trading platform.



According to Singh, Rs 421 crore business has been conducted since the launch of eNAM. It would grow further when more mandis were connected, he said.



The minister on the occasion launched a mobile application that will allow traders and farmers to conduct business.



The integration of these mandis to e-platform will help increase farmers’ income in the long-run, he said. So far, 1.54 lakh tonnes of agriculture produce have been transacted on eNAM platform, where as many as 46,688 traders and 25,970 commission agents have registered.



The government has notified 69 agricultural and horticultural commodities, including fruits and vegetables for trading on the eNAM platform.



The central government has asked states to set up the assaying facilities within the mandi complex to ensure quality assessment of produce in a scientific and professional manner.



Currently, the commission agents or aadhtiyas assess the quality of farm produce through physical inspection.



