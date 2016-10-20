Sony, Star & RJio lead Rs 30K-cr IPL rights race

The BCCI, which is on the warpath with the Lodha Panel and the Supreme Court over implementation of reforms, is gung ho about the IPL broadcast and digital rights auction, which fructifies on October 25.



IPL governing council chairman Rajiv Shukla told Financial Chronicle, “Our expectations are upwards of $4 billion for the rights bundle. We think this property has great salience.”



The fact that 18 global and local bidders have evinced interest in the tendering process has galvanised the beleaguered cricket board under the cosh for resisting reforms.



Speaking to Financial Chronicle, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said, “We are really happy that all the sports and digital majors have shown interest in the bidding process.” Board officials reckon that the three most serious players who are expected to take the bidding to the Rs 30,000 crore threshold and beyond are Sony Pictures Networks India, 21st-Century-Fox-owned Star India and newbie Reliance Jio owned by industrial behemoth Reliance Industries, proving yet again that cricket remains a recession-free business in India. Most analysts also believe that Sony Pictures Networks India will be the most aggressive bidder for not only do they own the rights till 2017 season, their entire business model is predicated on and around the annual Indian Premier League tourney.



By buying the Ten Sports Network for Rs 2,600 crore, they have declared their intent to stay invested in the property and sport. Equally, Star India, which has invested heavily in building sports properties and is the holder of the ICC tournaments and BCCI domestic rights, is a very serious player “which would like to enlarge its bouquet with this acquisition.”



Reliance Jio, which will definitely be bidding for the digital rights (as reported earlier by Financial Chronicle), may emerge as the joker in the pack for it may well decide to bag the broadcast rights since it already owns a vast swathe of television channels in the news — general, business and regional — and general entertainment space.



At the same time, the BCCI expects Sony Pictures to make a consolidated global bid, which may well flatten all guesstimates for the big prize.



What is unique about this bidding process is that it has managed to quietly creep into top US Inc boardrooms. These heavy hitters have taken a liking to an alien sport, attracted by the cricket magnet. A game, which is neither played nor understood, has managed to blindside everyone and the boards of digital czars have cleared the bids from their end.



Hence Twitter, Facebook and Amazon are going to be in the state of play bidding for the five years overseas bundled digital and television rights. The value of this is being prognosticated at anything between Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 crore independently.



The math being that it will be approximately 10 per cent of the big bang broadcast rights. A bigger arithmetic is acting as an enabler for the BCCI to be so hopeful about gangbusters numbers.



Their construct of the base price of Rs 30,000 crore for a ten-year period is because Sony is making roughly Rs 1,300 crore from ad sales per annum. Add another Rs 700 crore annually from distribution revenues and you get a round figure R 2,000 crore per annum.



The theorem is that this will grow conservatively at the rate of 10 per cent year-on-year. For the base year of 2018, this will be Rs 2,200 crore and then extend at the same run rate or more. Ergo, Rs 3,000 crore per year and Rs 30,000 crore is the expected figure over a 10-year horizon. Thus the bids will top this number easily is BCCI’s anticipation.



For all the negativity surrounding the BCCI, this axis of commerce is the best thing happening. With the power of cricket also opening new vistas and doors like the American trinity of social media giants, it is clear that IPL cricket’s brand power is growing.



Moreover, as the 18 entities that have picked up the tender documents show, there is competitive tension in almost every market, be it West Asia, Africa or UK and that is precisely why the global bidders will make a play, by slicing and dicing the rights.



A case in point is the BT Group Plc and Sky Plc who will duke it out for the UK market. What has changed over the last decade since the IPL was first architected, is the way Indians are embracing technology.



Sub set of a bigger battle



The size and scale of the Indian mobile internet market is growing at the rate of knots and that is why Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Reliance Jio and Twitter Inc. have joined a bidding war for rights to stream the IPL.



Take Twitter, which saw a 56 per cent jump in tweets related to the IPL this year from a year ago. Suresh Vaidyanathan, a spokesman for Twitter in India, said that 90 per cent of users were fans of the game.



The world’s second-most populous nation is on the brink of a digital-streaming boom. India will have 730 million internet users by 2020, according to a report in August by India’s IT industry body Nasscom and Akamai Technologies.



People accessing web-based services on smartphones will fuel much of the demand for digital services. Live streaming cricket, the most popular sport in the country, would be an effective way to reach a wide audience.



The tender deadline is October 25, with the winners to be announced soon after. As part of the sub text of the gargantuan sweepstakes is the battle between the American trinity.



Facebook said in an email, “We have seen great results when we’ve streamed games live -- and continue to be interested in testing the viability of this content”.”



Facebook Live has streamed soccer matches between Manchester United and Everton, letting fans chat with other fans, and also greet star player Wayne Rooney and donate to his foundation.



This summer, the Menlo Park, California-based company streamed nine US basketball exhibition games live. Even Amazon announced two content licensing deals in India last month with leading Bollywood production houses Dharma Productions and T-Series, as the Seattle-based online retailer moves to entice users to join its Amazon Prime subscription service.



The cricket board may be embattled and encircled, but commerce remains the lynchpin. Next yearend, the board will open up all BCCI bilaterals for bidding and this will bring in even more lucre, with all these players and more in the race to bag those rights.



