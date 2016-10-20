LoginRegister
Coca Cola drops Salman Khan as face of Thums Up

By FC Bureau Oct 20 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Advertising

Khan has been the brand ambassador for the soft drink for four years

Is Coca Cola’s decision to replace Salman Khan with Ranveer Singh more to do with the image?

The Bollywood superstar will cease to be the face for ‘Thums Up.’ Actor Ranveer Singh is replacing him in the commercial.

Khan has been the brand ambassador for the soft drink for four years. According to sources, after his contract expiry in September, the cola giant has decided to replace Khan with Singh. Coca Cola India, when contacted, declined to comment. A formal statement was not issued till the time this story went to print.

The company's decision not to renew the contract with the 50-year-old actor is more to do with the image of Coca Cola, which is seen as a young brand, a source said. “That explains why Coca Cola is talking to a much younger star like Ranveer Singh,” the source added.

Khan has been among the top celebrity endorsers, reportedly charging Rs 5 crore per year per brand.

Recently, he courted controversy when he supported Pakistani artists saying "they were not terrorists" in the wake of a debate on whether they should be allowed to work in Indian movies after the Uri attack.

Coca Cola India had roped in Khan as its brand ambassador for the second time to endorse its Thums Up brand in October 2012 replacing another Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. He had earlier endorsed the brand in early 2000s.Coca-Cola India had also signed an agreement with Being Human -- The Salman Khan Foundation -- to jointly promote, conceive and execute charitable and social activities.

