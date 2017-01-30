LoginRegister

TODAY'S NEWSPAPER

SMARTBIZ

TOP NEWS

Camaraderie galore as Tipu, Rahul launch UP campaign

FC Bureau, Lucknow

Walking shoulder to shoulder and almost identically dressed, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressed their first joint press conference and held a roadshow here, giving a call for crushing BJP’s politics of “anger and divisiveness”.

LATEST NEWS

MUTUALFUND

INSURANCE

STOCK MARKET

ASK OUR MARKET EXPERT

Rajiv Nagpal, Market Analyst

Q HAI Sir,

126 questions

Post your questions

  • 18 till I live

    18 till I live

    Roger Federer prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 after a rollercoaster ride of a 35th chapter of his rivalry with Rafael Nadal to win his fifth Australian Open and clinch

BUSINESS TRAVELLER

If you are a frequent flyer or a business traveller, or simply planning a holiday abroad, check out the calendar of events in your destination city

  • Contrarian investor
    Contrarian investor

    A B.Tech from IIT Madras and a Tamilian to boot is obviously expected to become an engineer, right?

Other headlines
  • <b>In Conversation:</b> Exports our primary focus
    In Conversation: Exports our primary focus

    Trivitron Healthcare was founded in 1997 by GSK Velu, a first generation entrepreneur who built a company on the premise of delivering cost-effective medical technology solutions and services to the under-served.

  • We are reducing hiring costs
    We are reducing hiring costs

    UML Motorcycles, a joint venture between Florida (US)-based UM International & Lohia Auto, is offering products that have changed the dynamics of transportation and riding in India. These include

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • The Trump way
    US entry ban on citizens of 7 Muslim nations only amplifies the Islamic threat

    Global free trade and the movement of service providers as we knew it, is dead. They have been Trumped.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: From Hadrian's Wall to Modi’s intent

Almost overnight Donald Trump is like a phantom in a ...

Anil Dharker

The one in which Sir Ian McKellen dazzles India

It takes something special to pack NCPA’s 1,100-seat Tata Theatre, ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Bias and prejudice exist in science too

Religion has caused a lot of harm to humanity. ...

COLUMNISTS

STREET PULSE

Rajiv Nagpal

Derivatives

Technical Analysis

SECTOR REVIEW

  • Financial results exhibit stress

    The banking sector remained under pressure due to a variety of reasons like high amount of bad loans, higher provisioning for future defaults and tepid loan growth, showed the financial

ARTHASHASTRA

Arnav Pandya

FUNDLINE

ARTHASHASTRA

MONEY PLANT

FACTOID

  • The convenience store chain 7-Eleven originally started from an ice factory.

  • Read Financial Chronicle as it appears in print.
  • Subscribe, and get it delivered on the inbox everyday.
Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter