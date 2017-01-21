LoginRegister

  The opportunist
    The opportunist
    Money and a flair for numbers come naturally to Navneet Munot. Business families from Rajasthan are traditionally known for that; even small business families like Munot’s, which came from the state’s Beawar district.

RBI apprised govt of DeMo consequences: Urjit

Noor Mohammad, New Delhi

The Narendra Modi government went ahead with its decision to scrap high-denomination currency notes on November 8, despite the Reserve Bank board expressing apprehension whether the cash could be replaced quickly enough, the central bank has said in a written testimony to parliament.

  A movie can't change your world

    A movie can’t change your world

    Khan one of Bollywood's biggest stars has a loyal fan base that spans the globe. The aura hasn't diminished despite his last few films not faring too

If you are a frequent flyer or a business traveller, or simply planning a holiday abroad, check out the calendar of events in your destination city

  • <b>In Conversation:</b> Exports our primary focus
    In Conversation: Exports our primary focus

    Trivitron Healthcare was founded in 1997 by GSK Velu, a first generation entrepreneur who built a company on the premise of delivering cost-effective medical technology solutions and services to the under-served.

  • We are reducing hiring costs
    We are reducing hiring costs

    UML Motorcycles, a joint venture between Florida (US)-based UM International & Lohia Auto, is offering products that have changed the dynamics of transportation and riding in India. These include

  • Minds & machines!
    The ‘new-collar’ jobs will make their presence felt as AI spreads

    For second year in a row, global elite has talked about artificial intelligence (AI), which is bound to disrupt our lives in near future.

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The cleansing & the yearning

As Twitter trolls went about their ugly business against Zaira ...

BK Chaturvedi

The politics of election

Elections in five states have been announced by the election ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Of life’s essentiality and synchrony

It is no big deal to think of psychology as ...

  • Financial results exhibit stress

    The banking sector remained under pressure due to a variety of reasons like high amount of bad loans, higher provisioning for future defaults and tepid loan growth, showed the financial

