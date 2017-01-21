SMARTBIZ
RBI apprised govt of DeMo consequences: Urjit
Noor Mohammad, New Delhi
The Narendra Modi government went ahead with its decision to scrap high-denomination currency notes on November 8, despite the Reserve Bank board expressing apprehension whether the cash could be replaced quickly enough, the central bank has said in a written testimony to parliament.
- 23:03
A movie can’t change your world
Khan one of Bollywood’s biggest stars has a loyal fan base that spans the globe. The aura hasn’t diminished despite his last few films not faring too
If you are a frequent flyer or a business traveller, or simply planning a holiday abroad, check out the calendar of events in your destination city
Money and a flair for numbers come naturally to Navneet Munot. Business families from Rajasthan are traditionally known for that; even small business families like Munot’s, which came from the state’s Beawar district.
Trivitron Healthcare was founded in 1997 by GSK Velu, a first generation entrepreneur who built a company on the premise of delivering cost-effective medical technology solutions and services to the under-served.
Given the current situation, investors should be thinking about a multi-asset approach to their allocation decisions, and the inclusion of more uncorrelated risk premia is essential.
UML Motorcycles, a joint venture between Florida (US)-based UM International & Lohia Auto, is offering products that have changed the dynamics of transportation and riding in India. These include