  Another 10 lakh Rs dubious' depositors under I-T lens
    New Delhi
    New Delhi
    Operation Clean Money is in full flow. The income tax (I-T) department has readied another list of 10 lakh people who are suspected to have made dubious deposits in defunct Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes during the 50-day demonetisation drive, which ended on December 30, 2016.

Govt shops for Rs 1.30L cr in 3 years

FC Bureau, New Delhi

Finance minister Arun Jaitley has moderately hiked defence acquisition budget but the Modi government has been on a spending-spree, buying equipment worth Rs 1,29,918.19 crore in the last three years from foreign vendors.

  This painting is India's most expensive

    This painting is India’s most expensive

    An untitled oil on canvas painting by Vasudeo S Gaitonde, one of India’s foremost abstract painters, is the most expensive Indian artwork to be sold since 1965 by fetching a

  Contrarian investor
    Contrarian investor

    A B.Tech from IIT Madras and a Tamilian to boot is obviously expected to become an engineer, right?

  In Conversation: Exports our primary focus
    In Conversation: Exports our primary focus

    Trivitron Healthcare was founded in 1997 by GSK Velu, a first generation entrepreneur who built a company on the premise of delivering cost-effective medical technology solutions and services to the under-served.

  We are reducing hiring costs
    We are reducing hiring costs

    UML Motorcycles, a joint venture between Florida (US)-based UM International & Lohia Auto, is offering products that have changed the dynamics of transportation and riding in India. These include

  UP's shame
    Mobile re-chargers are sexually harassing girls as the state government looks on

    It’s a war of sorts unleashed against teenage girls and women by mobile re-chargers.

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: How a borderless posse was corralled

Jawaharlal Nehru believed the Princely Order was like a great ...

Susan Visvanathan

An ode to change

Industrialisation brings with it its own squalor and yet, the ...

Anil Dharker

Only words... and far away

A local newspaper in Jaipur interviewed some of the bright ...

  • Financial results exhibit stress

    The banking sector remained under pressure due to a variety of reasons like high amount of bad loans, higher provisioning for future defaults and tepid loan growth, showed the financial

  • Some of Hollywood’s most prominent siblings do not share surnames. Shirley MacLaine is the elder sister of Warren Beatty.

