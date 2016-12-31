LoginRegister

  • 17 Big ideas for 2017
    17 Big ideas for 2017
    The proposed GST is expected to be the biggest game changer. For the banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector we expect the GST rate be capped

Last minute patch-up in feud-ridden SP;Akhilesh, Ramgopal back

PTI, Lucknow (UP)

After a massive show of strength by Akhilesh Yadav, who was expelled from SP by father Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party supremo today backed down revoking with immediate effect the expulsion orders of his son and brother Ramgopal.

  • <b>In Conversation:</b> Exports our primary focus
    In Conversation: Exports our primary focus

    Trivitron Healthcare was founded in 1997 by GSK Velu, a first generation entrepreneur who built a company on the premise of delivering cost-effective medical technology solutions and services to the under-served.

  • align HR strategy with corporate objectives
    align HR strategy with corporate objectives

    Centum Learning Limited, the training and skill development arm of the Bharti Group, has expanded its footprint across India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and 17 countries in Africa.

  • Fifty days later
    Demonetisation was a litmus test for brand Modi and he came through admirably

    The PM is different from his party.

Sandeep Bamzai

Year of reckoning

Life’s most impressionable lessons are the ones when you are ...

Sachin Shridhar

Bold & foolish, You say?

Where there are five economists, there are six opinions, ...

Ananda Majumdar

Beyond the stereotype

A message doing the rounds on WhatsApp reads: ‘I-T raids ...

  • Financial results exhibit stress

    The banking sector remained under pressure due to a variety of reasons like high amount of bad loans, higher provisioning for future defaults and tepid loan growth, showed the financial

Arnav Pandya

