SMARTBIZ
TOP NEWS
Wanted Money & Confidence
Ritwik Mukherjee, Kolkata
The enactment of the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) and the November 8 demonetisation have been extremely disruptive for the real estate sector.
MUTUALFUND
INSURANCE
STOCK MARKET
ASK OUR MARKET EXPERT
Rajiv Nagpal, Market Analyst
Q HAI Sir,
-
Superstar Salman Khan says he likes to live a healthy lifestyle and tries to stick to a balanced diet. The star who turned a year older on Tuesday
If you are a frequent flyer or a business traveller, or simply planning a holiday abroad, check out the calendar of events in your destination city
Nilesh Shah came to the capital markets purely by accident. The soft-spoken and articulate managing director of the Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company who has over 25 years
Trivitron Healthcare was founded in 1997 by GSK Velu, a first generation entrepreneur who built a company on the premise of delivering cost-effective medical technology solutions and services to the under-served.
2016 has ended on a tumultuous note with developments on the international as well as domestic fronts. A sense of uncertainty is prevailing among consumers thanks to demonetisation
An engineering (mechanical) graduate and MBA (HR) by training, Ashutosh Mishra is well versed with the nuances of HR practices along with production, engineering and operations.