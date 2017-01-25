Mumbai

After several weak quarters of earnings, the worm seems to be turning, thanks to the consumption theme in a country, which devours virtually 67 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP). The BSE Sensex gained 1.21 per cent to close at 27,708.14, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.5 per cent to close above the 8,600-mark at 8,602.75.