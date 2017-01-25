LoginRegister

TODAY'S NEWSPAPER

  • Consumption stocks rally on robust Q3
    Consumption stocks rally on robust Q3
    Mumbai
    After several weak quarters of earnings, the worm seems to be turning, thanks to the consumption theme in a country, which devours virtually 67 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP). The BSE Sensex gained 1.21 per cent to close at 27,708.14, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.5 per cent to close above the 8,600-mark at 8,602.75.

SMARTBIZ

TOP NEWS

Gallantry medals for surgical strike heroes

FC Bureau, New Delhi

Major Mohit Suri, Indian army’s para commando, who was part of the surgical strikes across Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) last September, has been awarded with the second-highest peacetime bravery medal Kirti Chakra.

LATEST NEWS

MUTUALFUND

INSURANCE

STOCK MARKET

ASK OUR MARKET EXPERT

Rajiv Nagpal, Market Analyst

Q HAI Sir,

126 questions

Post your questions

  • A movie can’t change your world

    A movie can’t change your world

    Khan one of Bollywood’s biggest stars has a loyal fan base that spans the globe. The aura hasn’t diminished despite his last few films not faring too

BUSINESS TRAVELLER

If you are a frequent flyer or a business traveller, or simply planning a holiday abroad, check out the calendar of events in your destination city

  • The opportunist
    The opportunist

    Money and a flair for numbers come naturally to Navneet Munot. Business families from Rajasthan are traditionally known for that; even small business families like Munot’s, which came from the state’s Beawar district.

Other headlines
Invest1.jpg
  • <b>In Conversation:</b> Exports our primary focus
    In Conversation: Exports our primary focus

    Trivitron Healthcare was founded in 1997 by GSK Velu, a first generation entrepreneur who built a company on the premise of delivering cost-effective medical technology solutions and services to the under-served.

  • We are reducing hiring costs
    We are reducing hiring costs

    UML Motorcycles, a joint venture between Florida (US)-based UM International & Lohia Auto, is offering products that have changed the dynamics of transportation and riding in India. These include

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • End cash shortage
    And create a foolproof infrastructure to counter cyber and identity theft

    Finance minister Arun Jaitley and RBI will have to hasten their efforts to remonetise the economy, lift cash withdrawal limits make adequate cash avai

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The cleansing & the yearning

As Twitter trolls went about their ugly business against Zaira ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Of body, brain and placebo effect

While most theories on human nature were based on conscious ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Bias and prejudice exist in science too

Religion has caused a lot of harm to humanity. ...

COLUMNISTS

STREET PULSE

Rajiv Nagpal

Derivatives

Technical Analysis

SECTOR REVIEW

  • Financial results exhibit stress

    The banking sector remained under pressure due to a variety of reasons like high amount of bad loans, higher provisioning for future defaults and tepid loan growth, showed the financial

ARTHASHASTRA

Arnav Pandya

FUNDLINE

ARTHASHASTRA

MONEY PLANT

FACTOID

  • Ritwik Ghatak, the avant garde filmmaker, also had a stint as a scriptwriter for Hindi movies.

  • Read Financial Chronicle as it appears in print.
  • Subscribe, and get it delivered on the inbox everyday.
Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter