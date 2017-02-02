LoginRegister

TODAY'S NEWSPAPER

  • FM invokes Mother india
    FM invokes Mother india
    New Delhi
    After the pain, it is time for gain. Finance minister Arun Jatiley stuck to this simple mantra as he presented the most decisive budget of the Narendra Modi government.

SMARTBIZ

TOP NEWS

Jaitley proposals meets market expectation

Ashwin J Punnen, Mumbai

The equity market gave a big thumbs up to finance minister Arun Jaitely’s budget with the BSE Sensex surging 485.68 points, or 1.76 per cent to close above the 28k-mark.

LATEST NEWS

MUTUALFUND

INSURANCE

STOCK MARKET

ASK OUR MARKET EXPERT

Rajiv Nagpal, Market Analyst

Q Any leads on how soon Dr Reddy's Lab will come out of FDA crisis?

126 questions

Post your questions

  • This painting is India’s most expensive

    This painting is India’s most expensive

    An untitled oil on canvas painting by Vasudeo S Gaitonde, one of India’s foremost abstract painters, is the most expensive Indian artwork to be sold since 1965 by fetching a

BUSINESS TRAVELLER

If you are a frequent flyer or a business traveller, or simply planning a holiday abroad, check out the calendar of events in your destination city

  • Contrarian investor
    Contrarian investor

    A B.Tech from IIT Madras and a Tamilian to boot is obviously expected to become an engineer, right?

Other headlines
front-image.jpg
  • <b>In Conversation:</b> Exports our primary focus
    In Conversation: Exports our primary focus

    Trivitron Healthcare was founded in 1997 by GSK Velu, a first generation entrepreneur who built a company on the premise of delivering cost-effective medical technology solutions and services to the under-served.

  • We are reducing hiring costs
    We are reducing hiring costs

    UML Motorcycles, a joint venture between Florida (US)-based UM International & Lohia Auto, is offering products that have changed the dynamics of transportation and riding in India. These include

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Payback time
    The government has not disappointed those who stood by demonetisation

    Finance minister Arun Jaitley did not disappoint those who unwaveringly stood by the Modi government’s decision to demonetise high value currency.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:Time to give back

In the byzantine dark alleyways of India’s secretive public finances ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Go on, spread some happiness around

You are cool, calm and collected when you comprehend your ...

Anil Dharker

Only words... and far away

A local newspaper in Jaipur interviewed some of the bright ...

COLUMNISTS

STREET PULSE

Rajiv Nagpal

Derivatives

Technical Analysis

SECTOR REVIEW

  • Financial results exhibit stress

    The banking sector remained under pressure due to a variety of reasons like high amount of bad loans, higher provisioning for future defaults and tepid loan growth, showed the financial

ARTHASHASTRA

Arnav Pandya

FUNDLINE

ARTHASHASTRA

MONEY PLANT

FACTOID

  • Longacre Square — sound unfamiliar? That was the name of iconic Times Square in New York till 1904.

  • Read Financial Chronicle as it appears in print.
  • Subscribe, and get it delivered on the inbox everyday.
Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter