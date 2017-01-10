LoginRegister

TODAY'S NEWSPAPER

  • FM sees comfort in higher tax mopup
    FM sees comfort in higher tax mopup
    New Delhi
    Citing the upward trend in tax collection figures in December last year, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday allayed fears of economy slowing down due to demonetisation.

SMARTBIZ

TOP NEWS

Wanted Money & Confidence

Ritwik Mukherjee, Kolkata

The enactment of the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) and the November 8 demonetisation have been extremely disruptive for the real estate sector.

LATEST NEWS

MUTUALFUND

INSURANCE

STOCK MARKET

ASK OUR MARKET EXPERT

Rajiv Nagpal, Market Analyst

Q HAI Sir,

125 questions

Post your questions

  • I lead a healthy lifestyle

    Superstar Salman Khan says he likes to live a healthy lifestyle and tries to stick to a balanced diet. The star who turned a year older on Tuesday

BUSINESS TRAVELLER

If you are a frequent flyer or a business traveller, or simply planning a holiday abroad, check out the calendar of events in your destination city

  • Mr optimist
    Mr optimist

    Nilesh Shah came to the capital markets purely by accident. The soft-spoken and articulate managing director of the Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company who has over 25 years

Other headlines
Investsttstsa.jpg
  • <b>In Conversation:</b> Exports our primary focus
    In Conversation: Exports our primary focus

    Trivitron Healthcare was founded in 1997 by GSK Velu, a first generation entrepreneur who built a company on the premise of delivering cost-effective medical technology solutions and services to the under-served.

  • We were born in the digital age
    We were born in the digital age

    An engineering (mechanical) graduate and MBA (HR) by training, Ashutosh Mishra is well versed with the nuances of HR practices along with production, engineering and operations.

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • No half measures
    More clarity must on merchant discount rate, if digital payment has to be pushed

    The controversy about merchant discount rate (MDR) between banks and petroleum pump owners should act as an eye-opener for our policy makers.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The Commoner who became King

M S Dhoni was a byproduct of the true democratisation ...

Sachin Shridhar

The curse of burrowing deep

Donald Trump prepares to take over as the the 45th ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Meditate to improve lives, yours & others

I read an inspiring story recently. Fifteen years ago, Ashish ...

COLUMNISTS

STREET PULSE

Rajiv Nagpal

Derivatives

Technical Analysis

SECTOR REVIEW

  • Financial results exhibit stress

    The banking sector remained under pressure due to a variety of reasons like high amount of bad loans, higher provisioning for future defaults and tepid loan growth, showed the financial

ARTHASHASTRA

Arnav Pandya

FUNDLINE

ARTHASHASTRA

MONEY PLANT

FACTOID

  • As the World Trade Centre came down in 9/11, it became the tallest building in the world to be destroyed.

  • Read Financial Chronicle as it appears in print.
  • Subscribe, and get it delivered on the inbox everyday.
Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter